Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Reinforcing public buildings in the city of Istanbul with the aim of raising the city’s resilience against earthquakes.
The Government of the Republic of Turkey is commencing a series of investments with the aim of transforming Istanbul into a city resilient to major earthquake. While both public and private structures are concerned, the present project primarily targets public sector buildings.
The main objective of this project is to retrofit critical public facilities, such as hospitals, clinics, schools, emergency response centers etc.
The project is environmentally positive as it helps minimize the potentially devastating environmental consequences of an earthquake, and assure the existence of public infrastructure and major utilities networks in the event of the disaster. The environmental risks during the implementation of the proposed Istanbul Earthquake Risk Mitigation project are minor and mainly construction works related.
International tendering, after publication in the Official Journal of the European Union, is foreseen for those project components, which require major investments. A number of smaller contracts might be tendered in -line with Turkish national procurement rules. A project implementation unit will oversee the procurement procedures.
Construction.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.