Istanbul Earthquake Risk Mitigation

Reinforcing public buildings in the city of Istanbul with the aim of raising the city’s resilience against earthquakes.

The Government of the Republic of Turkey is commencing a series of investments with the aim of transforming Istanbul into a city resilient to major earthquake. While both public and private structures are concerned, the present project primarily targets public sector buildings.

The main objective of this project is to retrofit critical public facilities, such as hospitals, clinics, schools, emergency response centers etc.