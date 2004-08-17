Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

NORDURAL GEOTHERMAL ENERGY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 157,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Iceland : € 157,000,000
Energy : € 157,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/11/2004 : € 30,000,000
12/11/2004 : € 50,000,000
12/11/2004 : € 77,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 157 mio for renewable energy in Iceland

Summary sheet

Release date
17 August 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/11/2004
20040281
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Reykjanes Geothermal CHP Project

Hitaveita Sudurnesja HF
Brekkustig 36
260 Reykjanesbaer
Iceland

Mr Júlíus Jónsson, CEO

Landsvirkjun
Haaleinsbraut 68
103 Reykjavik
Iceland

Mr Stefan Pétursson, CFO

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 75 million.
The investment is estimated to be around EUR 110m for the plant and EUR 50m for related grid investment.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Development of an existing geothermal field (Reykjanes) and construction of a new geothermal power plant with a capacity of 100 MWe. The project is located 25km south-west of Reykjavik. The promoter is the power, water and district heat utility serving the regions of Sudurne, Hafnarfjordur and Vestmanneyjar in the south-west of Iceland. It is intended to provide additional supplies of electricity to meet the projected growth in electricity demand in the region, mainly from an expanding aluminium plant, and for export to the national power grid.

The project concerns the development of indigenous geothermal energy resources to generate electricity and heat, thereby minimising the use of fossil fuels and emissions of air pollutants. The project aims at the cost-effective supply of power and heat to meet growing demand.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project was subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in accordance with national legislation, which is based on the EU Directives 85/337 and 97/11 (the project falls under Annex II of Directive 97/11). The promoter prepared environmental impact statements (EIS), which were approved by the Planning Agency, after seeking public consultation and the opinions of the relevant competent authorities. Part of the geological formations concerned by the project are subject to special protection under national nature conservation legislation, however the EIA concluded that the project would not cause significant adverse impact.

The project will be implemented under a number of separate works, supply and services contracts, which will be procured in line with the requirements of the relevant EU Directive (93/38/EEC), including publication in the Supplement to the EU Official Journal. Details will be verified during appraisal. Tenders for the turbine/generator sets were submitted in February 2004.

Comments

Development of indigenous resources, regional and global environment including climate change.

Other links
Related press
EUR 157 mio for renewable energy in Iceland

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 157 mio for renewable energy in Iceland
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications