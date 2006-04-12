HOPITAUX DE MARSEILLE

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
In order to overhaul and improve its healthcare services, APHM is implementing a wide-reaching modernisation programme over the period 2004-2009. This involves the restructuring of a large number of services, renovation of parts of certain buildings and new construction.
The programme is aimed at centralising certain activities in order to establish specialist services on two sites and organise permanent medical centres on two others. This principle of concentrating and streamlining medical is embodied in the 2007 Hospitals Plan and aims to meet the objectives of the Regional Health Organisation Outline Plan (SROS).
The healthcare sector is not explicitly referred to in Annex II of Directive 97/11/EC. Nonetheless, given its potential impact on urban development, the project may come under Annex II of Directive 97/11/EC amending Directive 85/337/EEC. These aspects, particularly the possible need to carry out an environmental impact assessment (EIA), will be examined as part of the appraisal.
The tendering procedures applied by French hospitals are required to comply with EU procurement directives.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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