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MAPUTO WATER SUPPLY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 31,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Mozambique : € 31,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 31,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/07/2006 : € 31,000,000
Other links
Related press
Mozambique: Visit of President Armando Emílio Guebuza to the Bank and a EIB loan of EUR 31 million for the Maputo Water Supply Project.

Summary sheet

Release date
27 February 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/07/2006
20040265
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Maputo Water Supply Project
FIPAG - Fundo do Investimento e Património do Abastecimento de Água (Fund for the Investment and Assets of Water Supply Systems)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 31 million
EUR 95 million with a first stage of EUR 76 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project will improve and expand the water supply services for the Greater Maputo area, with a population of 1.7 million inhabitants of which 48% live in absolute poverty. The water supply system is operated on the basis of a Lease Contract, by a private company with European and local ownership.

The project has three main objectives: (i) increase the water production by about 2/3 of the current installed capacity; (ii) improve the system’s performance by reducing unaccounted for water; (iii) expand water supply in the poor peri-urban areas with the support of small local private operators.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In Mozambique, the 1997 Law on Environment provides the legal framework for all environmental protection activities, including those affecting water resources. The project’s impacts are largely expected to be positive and mitigating measures will be part of an Environmental Management Plan.

The procurement procedures followed by the promoter are common international practice, are suitable for the project and will comply with EIB guidelines.

Other links
Related press
Mozambique: Visit of President Armando Emílio Guebuza to the Bank and a EIB loan of EUR 31 million for the Maputo Water Supply Project.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Mozambique: Visit of President Armando Emílio Guebuza to the Bank and a EIB loan of EUR 31 million for the Maputo Water Supply Project.
Other links

Photogallery

Improvement and expansion of Maputo's water supply network. The project benefits from a ACP-EU Water Facility grant
Maputo Water Supply
Photographer: Olivia Stourm
©EIB
Improvement and expansion of Maputo's water supply network. The project benefits from a ACP-EU Water Facility grant
Maputo Water Supply
Photographer: Olivia Stourm
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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