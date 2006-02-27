Maputo Water Supply

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Summary sheet
The project will improve and expand the water supply services for the Greater Maputo area, with a population of 1.7 million inhabitants of which 48% live in absolute poverty. The water supply system is operated on the basis of a Lease Contract, by a private company with European and local ownership.
The project has three main objectives: (i) increase the water production by about 2/3 of the current installed capacity; (ii) improve the system’s performance by reducing unaccounted for water; (iii) expand water supply in the poor peri-urban areas with the support of small local private operators.
In Mozambique, the 1997 Law on Environment provides the legal framework for all environmental protection activities, including those affecting water resources. The project’s impacts are largely expected to be positive and mitigating measures will be part of an Environmental Management Plan.
The procurement procedures followed by the promoter are common international practice, are suitable for the project and will comply with EIB guidelines.
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