KPLC Grid Development

Summary sheet
Kenya Power & Lighting Company Ltd. (KPLC)
Contact: Mr Stanley Mutwiri, Team Leader, Project Implementation Team
The project encompasses the upgrading of existing and construction of new power substations, reinforcement and extension of about 1,240 km of distribution lines, connection of 320,000 new consumers, and the replacement of load control and radio communication systems.
The project is aimed at strengthening and expanding the distribution network in order to increase its reliability, cope with growing demand and improve the population’s access to electricity in urban and peri-urban areas. It is also meant to bring the central and regional grid control up to modern standards.
An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was prepared in accordance with Kenyan law for the grid upgrading and expansion components, announced in the local press and disclosed in the promoter’s regional offices and in the Ministry of Energy in February 2004. Negative impacts were found to be limited to the construction period and easy to mitigate. Project approval by the relevant Kenyan Authority (NEMA) is a lending condition. For the other project components, an EIA is not required.
All major contracts will be tendered internationally. Invitation for those to be financed by the Bank will be published in the OJEU; the others will be procured in accordance with the rules of each co-financier.
Electricity distribution.
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