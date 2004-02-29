HOPITAUX DE NICE

Summary sheet
In order to overhaul and improve its healthcare services, Nice University Hospital plans to implement a wide-reaching modernisation programme over the period 2005-2008. The focal point of this programme is the complete reconstruction of Pasteur Hospital, which will alone represent over 60% of the total amount of work planned over the period.
The project aims to streamline the operation of the various services that are currently spread out in different locations and group them together by area of activity. It falls within the main strategic guidelines defined in the projet d'établissement (comprehensive project), which is itself in line with the Regional Health Organisation Outline Plan.
The healthcare sector is not explicitly referred to in Annex II of Directive 97/11/EC. Nonetheless, given its potential impact on urban development, the project may come under Annex II of Directive 97/11/EC amending Directive 85/337/EEC. These aspects, particularly the need to carry out an environmental impact assessment (EIA), will be examined as part of the appraisal.
The tendering procedures applied by French hospitals are required to comply with EU procurement directives.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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