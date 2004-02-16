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SEPH-NOUADHIBOU

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 5,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Mauritania : € 5,000,000
Industry : € 2,500,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 2,500,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2005 : € 2,500,000
21/12/2005 : € 2,500,000

Summary sheet

Release date
1 July 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2005
20040216
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Société d’Élaboration des Produits Halieutiques
Société d’Élaboration des Produits Halieutiques (SEPH S.A.).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 5 million.
EUR 10 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is intended to increase SEPH S.A.’s capacity to prepare, freeze and package seafood products. It consists of purchasing additional equipment for the plant, the acquisition of seiners and the construction of hardstanding and a pontoon.

Adding to the value, on land, of small pelagic resources, which are plentiful in Mauritanian waters.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This project does not involve any particular environmental difficulty. Measures have been taken to reprocess and enhance the value of the waste products. Scientific studies have confirmed that the pelagic resources are only being moderately exploited and are able to bear an increase in fishing activity. Hygiene and health safety rules will be applied in accordance with EU directives.

The promoter, operating in the private sector, will use the international enquiry procedure, in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Comments

Fisheries.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Photogallery

Additional equipment for a seafood preparation, freezing and packing plant in Mauritania
SEPH-Nouadhibou
©EIB
Additional equipment for a seafood preparation, freezing and packing plant in Mauritania
SEPH-Nouadhibou
©EIB
Additional equipment for a seafood preparation, freezing and packing plant in Mauritania
SEPH-Nouadhibou
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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