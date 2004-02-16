SEPH-Nouadhibou

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project is intended to increase SEPH S.A.’s capacity to prepare, freeze and package seafood products. It consists of purchasing additional equipment for the plant, the acquisition of seiners and the construction of hardstanding and a pontoon.
Adding to the value, on land, of small pelagic resources, which are plentiful in Mauritanian waters.
This project does not involve any particular environmental difficulty. Measures have been taken to reprocess and enhance the value of the waste products. Scientific studies have confirmed that the pelagic resources are only being moderately exploited and are able to bear an increase in fishing activity. Hygiene and health safety rules will be applied in accordance with EU directives.
The promoter, operating in the private sector, will use the international enquiry procedure, in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.
Fisheries.
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