Montpellier transport urbain

Summary sheet
The project consists of the construction of a second 19.6 km tramway line and also comprises improvements to neighbouring infrastructure, car parks and the purchase of 24 trams. It will pass through 5 municipalities in the conurbation by December 2006, carrying 52 800 passengers/day.
To improve the urban environment and quality of life.
Overall, the project will have a positive environmental impact.
The project is subject to EU procurement directives. The promoter complies fully with the provisions of this directive.
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