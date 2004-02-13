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MONTPELLIER TRANSPORT URBAIN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/07/2006 : € 50,000,000
16/06/2006 : € 50,000,000
27/06/2005 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
France: EUR 200 million for Montpellier’s second tram line

Summary sheet

Release date
3 September 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/06/2005
20040213
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Montpellier transport urbain
La Communauté d’agglomération de Montpellier (CAM).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 200 million.
EUR 400 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of a second 19.6 km tramway line and also comprises improvements to neighbouring infrastructure, car parks and the purchase of 24 trams. It will pass through 5 municipalities in the conurbation by December 2006, carrying 52 800 passengers/day.

To improve the urban environment and quality of life.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Overall, the project will have a positive environmental impact.

The project is subject to EU procurement directives. The promoter complies fully with the provisions of this directive.

Other links
Related press
France: EUR 200 million for Montpellier’s second tram line

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: EUR 200 million for Montpellier’s second tram line
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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