Finnlines Ro-pax.

Summary sheet
The project concerns the acquisition of five new ro-pax vessels for freight and passenger traffic of which three to be used principally on the Helsinki (FI) to Travemünde (D) route and two to be used in Sweden-related traffic.
The project will expand the capacity of Finnlines’ ferry services in the Baltic, helping it to meet increasing demand as economies in the region develop and trade amongst them grows. As such, the project will strengthen transport links mostly between Member States, but also between Member States and third countries (including Russia), making it eligible under Article 267 (c) of the EC Treaty.
The vessels will be constructed to meet the most recent EU and International Maritime Organisation (MARPOL) environmental regulations on ship waste, safety and emissions, and in this respect, the project will support a general move towards improving the environmental sustainability of the Baltic shipping fleet.
The Borrower is a private company operating in a competitive transport sub-sector, which is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. The Promoter has negotiated a ship construction contract with a number of experienced shipyards on the basis of a design specification. The procedure used is in line with industry practice and in the best interests of the project; it is therefore satisfactory to the Bank.
Maritime transport.
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