SNCF RAMES TGV II

Summary sheet
Purchase of 18 high-speed (TGV) duplex trainsets.
The project concerns the purchase of a package of 18 TGV duplex trainsets to meet the passenger transport capacity requirements of the TGV Méditerranée. This package constitutes the second tranche of a contract for a total of 82 trainsets. The deployment of these trainsets on the TGV Méditerranée will free existing single-deck TGV units for use on the TGV Est européen as from 2007.
The acquisition of the duplex TGV trainsets will contribute to enhancing the attractiveness of public rail travel compared to private vehicle and public road transport. The passenger capacity of the double-deck sets is 50% higher than that of standard units. Their use will therefore allow an expansion in passenger traffic without increasing the number of trains, thus reducing the environmental impact in terms of noise and air pollution.
The programme falls under European procurement directive 93/38/EC as amended by directive 98/4/EC. The promoter will comply with the provisions of this directive.
Rail transport.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.