DIAKHITEL KOZPONT RT. - STUDENT LOAN

EIB’s loan to Diákhitel Központ Rt. would be onlent to university students to finance part of the costs of their expenses associated with their university studies.

To provide financing for the following priorities: to increase investment in human capital, to increase access to higher education for a wider range of the student population, including those who have more limited financial means to pursue their studies, to increase labour employability, mobility and productivity, and to reduce long-term unemployment.

In addition, the project contributes to the realization of the objectives defined in the framework of the Bank's Innovation 2010 Initiative, supporting social cohesion, the development of the knowledge-based economy and the attainment of a common market of educated people.