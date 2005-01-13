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DIAKHITEL KOZPONT RT. - STUDENT LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 100,000,000
Education : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/05/2005 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 100 million for Student Loan Scheme in Hungary

Summary sheet

Release date
13 January 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/05/2005
20040192
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Diákhitel Központ Rt. – Student Loan Project
Ministry of Finance.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
The projected total lending volume of Diákhitel for the period 2005-2007 is HUF 68 billion (EUR 265 million equivalent).
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

EIB’s loan to Diákhitel Központ Rt. would be onlent to university students to finance part of the costs of their expenses associated with their university studies.

To provide financing for the following priorities: to increase investment in human capital, to increase access to higher education for a wider range of the student population, including those who have more limited financial means to pursue their studies, to increase labour employability, mobility and productivity, and to reduce long-term unemployment.

In addition, the project contributes to the realization of the objectives defined in the framework of the Bank's Innovation 2010 Initiative, supporting social cohesion, the development of the knowledge-based economy and the attainment of a common market of educated people.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

N/A

N/A

Other links
Related press
EUR 100 million for Student Loan Scheme in Hungary

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 100 million for Student Loan Scheme in Hungary
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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