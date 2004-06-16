Britpipe Gas Importation (TEN)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Statoil ASA
Forusbeen 50
4035 Stavanger
Norway
Contact: Mr Egil Steinberg
The project is an integrated gas production and importation scheme that includes the subsea development of the Ormen Lange gas field (100km off the coast of mid-Norway) combined with an onshore gas processing plant and a 1,200km gas import pipeline to a receiving terminal at Easington, UK. The import pipeline is routed via the Sleipner nodal platform, thus offering the flexibility of importing Ormen Lange gas to mainland Europe as well as importing gas production from other Norwegian gas fields into the UK eventually supplying some 21 bcm p.a.
The project is an Energy-Trans European Network (TEN) of common interest. It will represent a new source of gas supply to the UK gas market, which is expected to become a net importer of gas from 2007, and will increase the UK security of supply. The capacity of the project is equivalent to about 20% of current UK gas consumption.
The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The promoter has confirmed that detailed EIAs, including public consultation, have been carried out. The EIA and the proposed mitigating and monitoring measures will be reviewed in detail during appraisal as well as the risk analysis and the promoter’s operating safety policies.
Previous experience with similar projects in Norway has shown that contracts are awarded after formal international tendering or international consultation of pre-qualified firms. The promoter is a subscriber to the Aquiles joint qualification system, which establishes common vendor lists after regular publication of pre-qualification notices in the OJ of the EU. The system is recognised to be in line with the EU procurement regulations.
Environment and TEN.
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