ZESCO Kariba North II

Summary sheet
Rehabilitation of two units at Kariba North hydropower plant in the south of Zambia.
Maintenance and increase of electric power capacity by finalising the rehabilitation of two generating units at the Kariba North Bank hydropower station. All four units of this plant were commissioned in 1976/77 and have been undergoing rehabilitation since 2000.
An EIS was required for the rehabilitation of units 1 and 2 of the power plant. The study was approved by the Environmental Council of Zambia in 1998; this approval also covers the new project, which will increase the capacity of the remaining 2 units by 20% by upgrading the turbines. This will increase output and efficiency, but will not change the management of water resources. The rehabilitation will have no negative impact on the environment; there will be no loss of or damage to lands or property, no displacement of people, and no impact on any sites of nature conservation importance.
Open tendering procedures were followed to appoint the turnkey contractor for the ongoing Kariba North project. In order to avoid delays and additional costs he will continue in accordance with the contract with rehabilitation of units 3 and 4. Another contract containing additional elements (such as transformers and cables) will be awarded through open tendering published in the OJEC; EIB would finance the latter contract.
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