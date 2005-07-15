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ZESCO KARIBA NORTH II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 7,600,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Zambia : € 7,600,000
Energy : € 7,600,000
Signature date(s)
9/12/2005 : € 7,600,000

Summary sheet

Release date
15 July 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/12/2005
20040147
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ZESCO Kariba North II
ZESCO Limited, Stand 6949, Great East Road, Lusaka, Zambia.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 7.6m.
non available
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Rehabilitation of two units at Kariba North hydropower plant in the south of Zambia.

Maintenance and increase of electric power capacity by finalising the rehabilitation of two generating units at the Kariba North Bank hydropower station. All four units of this plant were commissioned in 1976/77 and have been undergoing rehabilitation since 2000.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An EIS was required for the rehabilitation of units 1 and 2 of the power plant. The study was approved by the Environmental Council of Zambia in 1998; this approval also covers the new project, which will increase the capacity of the remaining 2 units by 20% by upgrading the turbines. This will increase output and efficiency, but will not change the management of water resources. The rehabilitation will have no negative impact on the environment; there will be no loss of or damage to lands or property, no displacement of people, and no impact on any sites of nature conservation importance.

Open tendering procedures were followed to appoint the turnkey contractor for the ongoing Kariba North project. In order to avoid delays and additional costs he will continue in accordance with the contract with rehabilitation of units 3 and 4. Another contract containing additional elements (such as transformers and cables) will be awarded through open tendering published in the OJEC; EIB would finance the latter contract.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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