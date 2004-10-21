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SPGE WASTE WATER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 200,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2004 : € 100,000,000
2/02/2005 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 200 mio for wastewater management and groundwater protection schemes in Wallonia

Summary sheet

Release date
21 October 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2004
20040145
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SPGE Waste Water

Société Publique de Gestion de l'Eau
Avenue de Stassart 14-16
B-5000 NAMUR

Jean-Luc MARTIN
Membre du Comité de Direction

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200m
Around EUR 467m
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

First part of a large investment programme that consists in building waste water facilities and collectors, drainage and the protection of wells.

Compliance with national and EU environmental standards as set out with the EU Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC), the EU Drinking Water Directive (98/83/EC) and the Bathing Water Directive (76/160/EEC).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some project components fall under the types listed in Annex II of Directive 87/11/EC and a formal EIA may be required. The Promoter applies environmental screening and impact assessment procedures in line with the Directive for such projects.

The promoter follows the EU public tendering procedures for works, services and supplies markets.

Other links
Related press
EUR 200 mio for wastewater management and groundwater protection schemes in Wallonia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 200 mio for wastewater management and groundwater protection schemes in Wallonia
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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