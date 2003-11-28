DLR WOOLWICH ARSENAL EXTENSION PPP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The Concessionaire will design, build, finance, maintain and make available to DLR Limited the 2.5-km Woolwich Extension (from London City Airport to Woolwich Arsenal) of the Docklands Light Rail for the purposes of DLR Limited operating a revenue-generating passenger train service.
The project is situated in an objective 2 area: Woolwich has been identified as a major regeneration area within the Thames Gateway to the East of London. The Woolwich area remains a depressed area containing some of the most deprived urban wards in England. Improvements in accessibility will be an important component in its economic regeneration.
A detailed Environmental Statement has been produced and subjected to scrutiny at the Public Inquiry held in accordance with the Transport and Works Act procedure. The project does not lie within 5 km of any statutorily designated habitat sites. The Order, issued by the Secretary of State in February 2004, constitutes its formal environment approval.
The tender notice was published in the OJEU on 28/11/2003. DLR Limited issued the invitation to tender to four pre-qualified consortia on 16/04/2004. The bids are due on 01/09/2004 and preferred bidder is expected to be announced in 12/2004. Contract award is foreseen for first semester of 2005.
Urban Transport.
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