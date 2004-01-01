Mopani Copper Project

Summary sheet
Mopani Copper Mines Plc (MCM)
Central Street
Nkana West
P.O. Box 22000
Kitwe
Zambia.
Rebuild and modernization of the Mufulira Copper smelter.
First phase of the rebuild and modernization of the Mufulira Copper smelter comprising a new primary smelting furnace, a matte settling furnace, a sulphuric acid plant, an oxygen plant and an update of the associated infrastructure. It will contribute to maintain and to increase the added value of part of the Zambian copper production.
The project is located within the existing industrial area of Mufulira. The project will contribute to substantially reduce air emissions (SO2 and dust). The site and the project have been subject to environmental assessments and scrutiny as required by Zambian law. The following Environmental Project Brief (EPB) has been established and approved by the Environmental Council of Zambia:
- Environmental Project Brief (EPB), 1 of 3
- Environmental Project Brief (EPB), 2 of 3
- Environmental Project Brief (EPB), 3 of 3
This EPB needs to be read in conjunction with the underlying EIS, Vol. 1: Assessment of Impacts for Mufulira Mine and EIS, Vol.2: Environmental Management Plan for Mufulira Mine, both available for reading at the offices of MCM in Kitwe, Zambia. Contact: Mr. E.Mutati
The project is a private sector type operation. The procurement procedures applied are in the best interest of the project and in accordance with EIB’s rules for funding from the Investment Facility.
Copper metallurgy.
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