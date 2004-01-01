Mopani Copper Project

The project is located within the existing industrial area of Mufulira. The project will contribute to substantially reduce air emissions (SO2 and dust). The site and the project have been subject to environmental assessments and scrutiny as required by Zambian law. The following Environmental Project Brief (EPB) has been established and approved by the Environmental Council of Zambia:

This EPB needs to be read in conjunction with the underlying EIS, Vol. 1: Assessment of Impacts for Mufulira Mine and EIS, Vol.2: Environmental Management Plan for Mufulira Mine, both available for reading at the offices of MCM in Kitwe, Zambia. Contact: Mr. E.Mutati