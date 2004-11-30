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STORA ENSO KVARNSVEDEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 200,000,000
Industry : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/06/2005 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 200 million for magazine paper machine in Borlänge, Central Sweden

Summary sheet

Release date
30 November 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/06/2005
20040090
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Stora Enso Kvarnsveden (Sweden)
Stora Enso Oyj
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 150 m
Approximately EUR 477 m
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the installation and operation of a new uncoated magazine paper machine (super-calendered SC) with a capacity of 430 kt/yr. The paper machine will be installed in Kvarnsveden mill, an existing pulp and paper production site, in Borlänge.

The proposed investment is an integral part of the promoter’s restructuring plan to improve its competitiveness in the uncoated paper segment. It supports an experienced and competent promoter with a long history in the sector. The project supports the promoter’s growth strategy as one of the leading forest industry companies in Europe. The investment will be located in Central Sweden (Objective 2 area).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex 1 of the 97/11 EU Directive on EIA. Swedish Law requires a full EIA, which has been completed. Full details will be assessed during appraisal, including the Natura 2000 requirement.

Public procurement rules and regulations do not apply to this private industry project. The promoter carries out competitive international consultations among potential suppliers for goods and services, which is standard practice for this industry.

Other links
Related press
EUR 200 million for magazine paper machine in Borlänge, Central Sweden

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 200 million for magazine paper machine in Borlänge, Central Sweden
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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