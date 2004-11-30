STORA ENSO KVARNSVEDEN

Summary sheet
The project comprises the installation and operation of a new uncoated magazine paper machine (super-calendered SC) with a capacity of 430 kt/yr. The paper machine will be installed in Kvarnsveden mill, an existing pulp and paper production site, in Borlänge.
The proposed investment is an integral part of the promoter’s restructuring plan to improve its competitiveness in the uncoated paper segment. It supports an experienced and competent promoter with a long history in the sector. The project supports the promoter’s growth strategy as one of the leading forest industry companies in Europe. The investment will be located in Central Sweden (Objective 2 area).
The project falls under Annex 1 of the 97/11 EU Directive on EIA. Swedish Law requires a full EIA, which has been completed. Full details will be assessed during appraisal, including the Natura 2000 requirement.
Public procurement rules and regulations do not apply to this private industry project. The promoter carries out competitive international consultations among potential suppliers for goods and services, which is standard practice for this industry.
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