Algerian Cement Company – Phase II

Summary sheet
The Project concerns the installation and operation of an additional production line at an existing cement plant. The first production line, a greenfield project developed over the last two years, has been fully operational since March 2004 and is Algeria’s first, privately owned cement producer.
Using local raw materials and energy resources, the Project offers relief to the shortage of cement by replacing imports with higher domestic production. The Project will strengthen the first private sector operation in the Algerian cement industry, provide significant added value to the local economy and create additional jobs.
The implementation of a second production line at the same site will not significantly change the impact on the environment with respect to the existing first line; such impact has been assessed as acceptable. Further due diligence is underway.
The Project will be developed under a turnkey contract, awarded to the same consortium, which has developed the first production line. Using the same consortium that developed the first line should result in higher efficiency and will benefit the Project.
Construction materials.
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