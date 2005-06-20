Thessaloniki Submerged Tunnel PPP

Summary sheet
The project involves the design and construction of a new 2x3-lane urban expressway along the sea front of Thessaloniki to provide east-west traffic with an alternative to passing through the city streets. Approximately 6km of new road will be constructed of which 4.5km are in tunnel and 1.24 km are immersed in the bed of the harbour.
The proposed project has been a key element of Thessaloniki's Urban Master Plan since 1987. It is furthermore an integral part of the city's multi-modal transport strategy (including Thessaloniki Metro) which aims to comprehensively deal with congestion at the historic city-centre while at the same time linking the South East metropolitan area (which is heavily populated) with the North West area in which most economic activity takes place.
The project falls under Annex I of directive 97/11/EC and an an Environmental Impact Assessment has been carried out in accordance with applicable legislation.
The procurement was advertised in the Official Journal (S-127-099146 dated 3 July 2002). The concession contracts will be awarded in compliance with the relevant EU Directives on procurement.
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