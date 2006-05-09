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AMBIENTE URBANO FIRENZE IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 100,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 50,000,000
Urban development : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/09/2006 : € 50,000,000
21/09/2006 : € 50,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
9 May 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/09/2006
20040059
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Ambiente Urbano Firenze IV

Comune di Firenze
Contact point: Mrs. Francesca Cassandrini
Via Pietrapiana, 53
I-50121 Firenze

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 100 million
Up to EUR 250 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the financing of the European interest components of the investment programmes 2006-2008 of the the Municipality of Florence.

Priority objectives will include local infrastructure, the urban environment and cultural heritage

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The environmental awareness and technical capability of the Municipality in the environmental sector seem adequate, and further verification of compliance with applicable European legislation will be part of the contractual allocation and reporting requirements.

The Commune will follow European procurement procedures and all contracts over the relevant thresholds are subject to international tendering with OJEU publication.

Comments

Environment, Construction.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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