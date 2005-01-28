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SACHSEN-ANHALT FORSCHUNG

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 400,000,000
Services : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2006 : € 150,000,000
8/07/2005 : € 250,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
28 January 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/07/2005
20040027
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Sachsen-Anhalt Forschung
Federal State of Sachsen-Anhalt
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300m
EUR 600m
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the financing of Sachsen-Anhalt’s expenditure for public-sector research for the period 2004-2008. Investments mainly concern basic and applied research carried out by the five large German research institutions.

By co-financing public R&D investments the project will assist Germany, and by extension the EU, in improving essential research capability. The proposed operation would be fully in line with the Bank’s priority of lending to projects in R&D and innovative downstream investment. As such, the project would qualify under the EU Growth Initiative.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project complies with relevant EU and national environmental legislation.

The promoter is required to respect national and European legislation applicable to public authorities procurement.

Comments

Research & Development

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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