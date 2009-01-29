RAVE PPP 1 POCEIRAO - CAIA

Summary sheet
RAVE, S.A.
The project involves the construction, as part of a 40 year Design, Build Finance and Maintain (DBFM) contract, of (i) 176 km of double track high speed rail line between Poceirão, 40 km east of Lisbon, and Caia on the Portuguese/Spanish border as well as (ii) 92 km of single track conventional line between Evora and Caia. The project forms part of two priority TEN-T projects.
To promote regional development. To improve the connection between Portugal and Spain. To reduce travel times and vehicles operating cost, and enhance safety.
The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC, and hence requires a full EIA. The possible application of Directive 2001/42/CE on Strategic Environmental Impact Assessment is to be assessed during appraisal. The Habitats Directive will apply as the line will cross in particular the Natura 2000 site of Caia, close to the border with Spain. The application of the Birds Directive and potential trans-boundary impacts, including consultations and agreements on mitigants, are to be assessed. The project may impact other existing or proposed protected sites. This, along with a review of the EIA process more generally, is to be assessed during appraisal.
An open call for initial tenders was made in the OJEU and Diário da República on June 2, 2008. Four initial offers were received on October 2, 2008. Two bidders were selected to enter into parallel negotiations with the public promoter prior to submission of Best and Final Offer.
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