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INTERPORTO CATANIA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 16,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 16,000,000
Transport : € 16,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/07/2005 : € 8,000,000
15/07/2005 : € 8,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
10 June 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/07/2005
20030612
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Interporto Catania
Società degli Interporti Siciliani S.p.A. (SIS).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Indicatively, EUR 40m
Approximately EUR 80m
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed project forms part of the medium to long-term investment programme of SIS and concerns the construction and development in the Catania area of an intermodal and logistics platform directly linked to the Catania-Siracusa railway line.

Development of the intermodal transport and logistics sector in Sicily. Intermodal and logistics terminals are designed to provide a series of services in support of temporary storage of merchandise, transfer from lorry to rail-based transport as well as of the final phases of a number of production processes (packaging, etc.).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is considered to fall within the scope of Annex II of EU Directive 97/11 and he promoter has received formal approval by the relevant Italian authorities.

Contracts to be awarded will be subject to EU tendering procedures, with OJEU publication when necessary.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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