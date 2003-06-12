Interporto Catania

Summary sheet
The proposed project forms part of the medium to long-term investment programme of SIS and concerns the construction and development in the Catania area of an intermodal and logistics platform directly linked to the Catania-Siracusa railway line.
Development of the intermodal transport and logistics sector in Sicily. Intermodal and logistics terminals are designed to provide a series of services in support of temporary storage of merchandise, transfer from lorry to rail-based transport as well as of the final phases of a number of production processes (packaging, etc.).
The project is considered to fall within the scope of Annex II of EU Directive 97/11 and he promoter has received formal approval by the relevant Italian authorities.
Contracts to be awarded will be subject to EU tendering procedures, with OJEU publication when necessary.
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