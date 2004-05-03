Hansewasser Bremen

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project comprises of several subprojects to improve Bremen’s wastewater services, mainly through the rehabilitation and upgrading of existing systems related to thea) Public Sewage System,b) Equipment and plants, i.e. WWTP,c) Investment in vehicles and office equipment, and,d) Connection of additional communities to the central WWTP.
The purpose of the project is to upgrade and expand sanitation services for the City-State of Bremen (Bremen) and adjacent municipalities as well as to improve the overall performance of the required wastewater infrastructure. Bremen has about 540,000 residents. Some 61% of Bremen’s overall area is Objective-2 area. The whole city of Bremerhafen is an approved Objective-2 area.
The HWB approach as far as environmental impacts are concerned will be examined during appraisal. The project is expected to be compliant with Article 6 of the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC. Details will be assessed during appraisal.
As required by German legislation, contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation. The HWB approach concerning procurement will be examined during appraisal, in particular concerning participation of HWB’s parent company, being a major utility, in project related tenders.
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