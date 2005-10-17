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SANTE MAROC

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 70,000,000
Health : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/01/2006 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related press
Morocco: First EUR 70 million FEMIP loan in Morocco’s health sector and launch of Capital North Africa Venture Fund

Summary sheet

Release date
17 October 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/01/2006
20030582
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Health, Morocco
Ministry of Health.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 70 million from the Bank's own resources under the EUROMED II Mandate.
Approximately EUR 140 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Rehabilitatiion and upgrading of existing hospital infrastructure as part of the Ministry of Health's investment programme for the next five years.

To contribute to the development of the sector, in which the international community is involved (European Union, World Bank, Saudi Fund for Development, bilateral aid). The project forms part of the government's programme encompassing improvement of patient care and preventive and curative services, planning, financing, financial and human resources management and specific equipment and infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project may have environmental impacts in terms of noise, dust and asbestos removal during the works, waste management (including clinical waste), traffic etc. The Ministry of Health's programme also envisages increased use of ionising radiation in a number of economic sectors, including the health sector, and advocates the development of the national radiation protection centre. All these environmental issues will be examined during project appraisal.

The project's various components will be put out to public tender in accordance with the EIB’s Guide to Procurement, with publication in the OJEU where required.

Other links
Related press
Morocco: First EUR 70 million FEMIP loan in Morocco’s health sector and launch of Capital North Africa Venture Fund

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Morocco: First EUR 70 million FEMIP loan in Morocco’s health sector and launch of Capital North Africa Venture Fund
Other links

Videos

Thumbnail: Providing access to healthcare for Moroccan citizens - Hospital of Salé
Providing access to healthcare for Moroccan citizens - Hospital of Salé
Learn more

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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