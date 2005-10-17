SANTE MAROC

Summary sheet
Rehabilitatiion and upgrading of existing hospital infrastructure as part of the Ministry of Health's investment programme for the next five years.
To contribute to the development of the sector, in which the international community is involved (European Union, World Bank, Saudi Fund for Development, bilateral aid). The project forms part of the government's programme encompassing improvement of patient care and preventive and curative services, planning, financing, financial and human resources management and specific equipment and infrastructure.
The project may have environmental impacts in terms of noise, dust and asbestos removal during the works, waste management (including clinical waste), traffic etc. The Ministry of Health's programme also envisages increased use of ionising radiation in a number of economic sectors, including the health sector, and advocates the development of the national radiation protection centre. All these environmental issues will be examined during project appraisal.
The project's various components will be put out to public tender in accordance with the EIB’s Guide to Procurement, with publication in the OJEU where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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