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GOTEBORG EDUCATION (I2I)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 69,592,402.62
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 69,592,402.62
Education : € 34,796,201.31
Services : € 34,796,201.31
Signature date(s)
6/09/2005 : € 34,796,201.31
6/09/2005 : € 34,796,201.31
Other links
Related press
EIB loan for higher education and research facilities in Göteborg

Summary sheet

Release date
18 March 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/09/2005
20030570
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Göteborg Education (i2i).
Hantverks-och Industrihus in Göteborg AB (HIGAB), a wholly-owned subsidiaries of the City of Göteborg. The Borrower will be the City of Göteborg and the Promoter/Final Beneficiary will be HIGAB.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to SEK 800 million (EUR 88 million).
Approximately SEK 1,600 million (EUR 176 million).
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the modernisation, upgrading or construction of higher education and research facilities in the city of Göteborg. It has two specific components, the first relates to the upgrading of the University of Göteborg's academic facilities through new construction and renovation of existing buildings. The University buildings will house the teacher training college (Pedagogen), the school of photography and film (TV-högskolan), and the nursing school (Vårdhögskolan). The second component, the Biotech Centre, includes the construction of offices and laboratories for biotech companies in the Sahlgrenska Science Park.

The project combines investments in human capital and R&D. The proposed operation is fully supportive of the Lisbon objectives and consistent with the Bank’s Innovation 2010 initiative. Investments in higher education and in research and development are key to a knowledge and innovation-based European economy, and a central element in fostering employment creation, growth and social cohesion. Universities are the innovation drivers. The premises for research-based biomedical companies are an important link between knowledge creation and the market: it contributes to the transformation of innovation into investment, generating productivity gains and enhancing competitiveness.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The renovation of existing buildings has an overall positive environmental impact. For one element of the project, involving the renovation and construction of buildings originally dedicated to a different use and located in the historical city centre, local authorities requested a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), following which a permit was granted in March 2003.

The Promoter is a real estate/housing company, wholly owned by the City of Göteborg. It operates under normal market conditions as a profit seeking concern. The project comprises a series of buildings to be rented to the University of Göteborg for teaching activities and to private companies for R&D purposes. In order to maximise competition and optimise the time schedule, procurement for each building has been divided into different contracts (design, civil works, construction, electricity, water and sewage). Each contract has been procured on the basis of national competitive bidding, with advertisement in the daily national press.

Comments

Human capital (education); i2i (education and training, R&D and innovative downstream investments).

Other links
Related press
EIB loan for higher education and research facilities in Göteborg

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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Related press
EIB loan for higher education and research facilities in Göteborg
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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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