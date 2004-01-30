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KLINIKUM MINDEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 125,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 125,000,000
Health : € 125,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/12/2006 : € 20,000,000
24/11/2004 : € 105,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
30 January 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/11/2004
20030552
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Klinikum Minden
Zweckverband Kliniken im Mühlenkreis, Minden.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 70 m.
Up to EUR 228 m.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

With about 1,073 beds, the hospital in Minden serves as the only provider of comprehensive medical services in a region covering the north Eastern part of NRW as well as the southern part of the Federal State of Lower Saxony (about 400,000 inhabitants).

Currently, the hospital is located in two sites in the city centre. The buildings, which were built in the 19th century, have increasingly become outdated. Maintenance and modernisation are expensive, and operating costs are high. The decision to build a completely new hospital on a green-field site has been taken after an analysis came to the conclusion that the rehabilitation of the existing buildings would cost about EUR 70m – without achieving higher operational efficiency.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The new project will be constructed on an existing green-field site, outside the existing urban area. To some extent it will relieve what have become chronic traffic and access problems within the inner city area where the old hospitals are located, and provide the hospital population with contemporary service and accommodation set in a parkland. Energy saving concepts, possibly involving the use of District Heating or other renewal sources, are being considered. Planting and lakes are part of the overall design concept.

European Directives in respect of Public Procurement are enshrined into Federal German Law. The procurement process is soon to be launched. To be reviewed during Appraisal.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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