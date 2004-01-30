Klinikum Minden

Summary sheet
With about 1,073 beds, the hospital in Minden serves as the only provider of comprehensive medical services in a region covering the north Eastern part of NRW as well as the southern part of the Federal State of Lower Saxony (about 400,000 inhabitants).
Currently, the hospital is located in two sites in the city centre. The buildings, which were built in the 19th century, have increasingly become outdated. Maintenance and modernisation are expensive, and operating costs are high. The decision to build a completely new hospital on a green-field site has been taken after an analysis came to the conclusion that the rehabilitation of the existing buildings would cost about EUR 70m – without achieving higher operational efficiency.
The new project will be constructed on an existing green-field site, outside the existing urban area. To some extent it will relieve what have become chronic traffic and access problems within the inner city area where the old hospitals are located, and provide the hospital population with contemporary service and accommodation set in a parkland. Energy saving concepts, possibly involving the use of District Heating or other renewal sources, are being considered. Planting and lakes are part of the overall design concept.
European Directives in respect of Public Procurement are enshrined into Federal German Law. The procurement process is soon to be launched. To be reviewed during Appraisal.
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