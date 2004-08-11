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IDKU LNG PLANT II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 234,420,140
Countries
Sector(s)
Egypt : € 234,420,140
Energy : € 234,420,140
Signature date(s)
5/07/2005 : € 117,210,070
5/07/2005 : € 117,210,070

Summary sheet

Release date
11 August 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/07/2005
20030539
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Idku LNG Plant II
Idku Natural Gas Liquefaction Company SAE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to USD 350 m.
Around USD 1,100 m.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a second liquefied natural gas terminal at Idku with a design capacity of 3.6 Mt/a. The project is situated next to the first train project on the Idku site currently under construction.

The plant will enable the export of a part of the proven large natural gas reserves in Egypt and will therefore encourage trade between Egypt and both Europe and the US. It will thus generate substantial foreign exchange revenues for the country.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Idku LNG production was subject to a full Environmental Impact Assessment due to its size, technical complexity and location (as the case if located within the EU). The EIA was conducted by a reputable international consultant in collaboration with local consultancies and covered also the potential construction of a second train at a later stage considering the site and the facilities to be commonly used by Train-1 and Train-2. The need for a further update of the EIA will be assessed during appraisal.

The project is a private sector type operation with respect to the Bank’s Guide to Procurement. Shareholders are corporates with strong commercial interests in the project. The plant’s production is sold on highly competitive international and European markets.

Comments

Electricity, Gas and Water Supply.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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