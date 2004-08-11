Idku LNG Plant II

Summary sheet
Construction of a second liquefied natural gas terminal at Idku with a design capacity of 3.6 Mt/a. The project is situated next to the first train project on the Idku site currently under construction.
The plant will enable the export of a part of the proven large natural gas reserves in Egypt and will therefore encourage trade between Egypt and both Europe and the US. It will thus generate substantial foreign exchange revenues for the country.
The Idku LNG production was subject to a full Environmental Impact Assessment due to its size, technical complexity and location (as the case if located within the EU). The EIA was conducted by a reputable international consultant in collaboration with local consultancies and covered also the potential construction of a second train at a later stage considering the site and the facilities to be commonly used by Train-1 and Train-2. The need for a further update of the EIA will be assessed during appraisal.
The project is a private sector type operation with respect to the Bank’s Guide to Procurement. Shareholders are corporates with strong commercial interests in the project. The plant’s production is sold on highly competitive international and European markets.
Electricity, Gas and Water Supply.
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