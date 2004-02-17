Structural Funds Co-financing Facility

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Co-financing of measures and schemes supported by community assistance under the Hungarian Community Support Framework (CSF) for the period 2004-2006.
The loan proceeds will contribute to complement the national resources devoted to the overall funding needs under the CSF in a way to speed up implementation of already identified and well prepared schemes.
Schemes will need to comply with EU and Hungarian environmental directives and, where required, EIA procedures.
To be compliant with EU directives.
Main recipient sectors of EIB funds hereunder are likely to be under the operational programs for regional development, human resource development, economic competitiveness and infrastructure (environment & transport).
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.