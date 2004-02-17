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STRUCTURAL FUNDS CO-FINANCING FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 445,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 445,000,000
Solid waste : € 4,450,890
Water, sewerage : € 8,899,110
Energy : € 22,250,000
Urban development : € 31,150,000
Health : € 31,150,000
Transport : € 75,650,000
Education : € 97,900,000
Services : € 173,550,000
Signature date(s)
30/04/2004 : € 4,450,890
30/04/2004 : € 8,899,110
30/04/2004 : € 22,250,000
30/04/2004 : € 31,150,000
30/04/2004 : € 31,150,000
30/04/2004 : € 75,650,000
30/04/2004 : € 97,900,000
30/04/2004 : € 173,550,000
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EIB provides loans in Hungary exceeding EUR 650 million

Summary sheet

Release date
17 February 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/04/2004
20030538
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Structural Funds Co-financing Facility
The Republic of Hungary.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
In the order of EUR 445 million.
In the order of EUR 2.7 billion.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Co-financing of measures and schemes supported by community assistance under the Hungarian Community Support Framework (CSF) for the period 2004-2006.

The loan proceeds will contribute to complement the national resources devoted to the overall funding needs under the CSF in a way to speed up implementation of already identified and well prepared schemes.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Schemes will need to comply with EU and Hungarian environmental directives and, where required, EIA procedures.

To be compliant with EU directives.

Comments

Main recipient sectors of EIB funds hereunder are likely to be under the operational programs for regional development, human resource development, economic competitiveness and infrastructure (environment & transport).

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EIB provides loans in Hungary exceeding EUR 650 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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Related press
EIB provides loans in Hungary exceeding EUR 650 million
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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