Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Chemins de Fer Luxembourgeois - CFL
M. Schwinninger
Attaché - Finances et Contrôle de Gestion
The purpose of the project is to assist the national train operator to replace the old rolling stock it is currently operating that is approaching the end of its working life, acquire some additional capacity on key commuter lines and provide maintenance facilities.
The project will increase the safety, reliability and quality of the services on the Luxembourgish rail network and thereby promote sustainable transport solutions in line with EU transport objectives. It will also improve cross-border services with France, Belgium and Germany.
Rolling stock does not require an EIA, however it is expected that the new rolling stock will be more environmentally friendly than the existing rolling stock. The new maintenance building at Luxembourg Gare will require the normal building and environmental permissions (currently underway) and site decontamination has started.
CFL’s procurement procedures appear to be in line with the EU Directives, with publication of the rolling stock in the OJEC. CFL will be asked to provide details of the procurement notices for the construction works as they become available.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.