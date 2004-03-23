Amsterdam Waste Treatment

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The construction of an extension to an existing waste-to-energy plant with a planned absorption capacity of 500,000 tonnes of household waste per year, an overall availability of more than 85% and an improvement of efficiency to 30% from about 23% for the existing installation which results in a higher specific electricity generation, thus the new plant is anticipated to annually generate some additional 468,000 MWh of electricity. Supply of waste will be ascertained on the basis of 15-year supply-contracts with 3 major locally operating waste collectors.
The project will contribute to avoiding the disposal of untreated waste in landfills, and thereby support national and European policies on waste treatment. In addition, it will enable the recovery of sustainable energy from waste combustion by producing electricity, thereby reducing the use of fossil fuels (and related emissions of CO2 and air pollutants).
The Promoter envisages to achieve the best environmental compatibility that can be achieved with currently available proven technology which comprises mainly an unusually elaborate fluegas cleaning system and fuel efficiency so far not seen in commercial municipal waste incineration. For the development of enhanced efficiency EU grants were obtained. The Project will also enable the plant to accept waste by water transport, thereby alleviating road transport related nuisance. A fully fledged EIA was carried out, whether IPPC procedures are being employed remains to be verified. The existing units are operated in CHP mode. The Project plant has additional heat outlets for city heating in the future.
The promoter follows the EU public tendering procedures for works, services and supplies.
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