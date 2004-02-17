ENI Sviluppo Giacimenti Gas Offshore

The project consists of the drilling, workover and/or side-tracking of 85 wells, the installation of 8 new platforms, and about 125 km of sub-sea pipelines. Total incremental reserves are estimated at 26 GSm3.

The project follows a large number of Bank interventions between 1974 and 1995 in favour of Eni's gas production activity, which currently represents about 70% of the group's overall hydrocarbon production in Italy. It will contribute to the development of indigenous resources to supply growing energy requirements that would otherwise be met by imports. Increased gas production in Italy will reduce the growing dependence on imports, thereby contributing to improved security of energy supply. Gas availability will promote energy efficiency, particularly in the power generation sector, and additional sources of supply will encourage competition at a time when liberalisation of the Italian gas and electricity markets is progressing.

Gas produced by the project will be landed at seven on-shore terminals, six of which are located in regions defined as partly Objective 2 (Fano, Falconara, Casalborsetti, Rubicone, Ravenna Mare and Pineto) and one in the Reggio Calabria region that is designated as Objective 1 (Crotone). The economic benefits of the new supplies will be spread across the Italian gas network including both Objective 1 and Objective 2 regions.