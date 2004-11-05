Stockholm Northern Link (E4/E20)

Summary sheet
The project concerns the part finance of the construction of the northern link of Stockholm, involving mainly underground works and connecting Uppsalavägen at the Karlberg junction in the west with Lidingövägen at Värtahamnen in the east.
The project provides a motorway link between the European roads E4 and the E18, and provides access to the Greater Stockholm ports of Värtahamnen and Frihamnen (maritime links to Finland, the Baltic States and Russia). In addition, it will significantly improve accessibility to the north-eastern part of the city and hereby provide time savings to road users. It will reduce congestion and pollution of local streets, as the main traffic will be diverted into tunnels. The project will also facilitate the conversion of parts of the dockland areas of Värtan into residential development.
The project falls within the scope of Annex I of the EU Directives 97/11/EC on EIA, and relevant national legislation. The EIA relating to the detailed design of the overall project and the final approval from the Miljödomstolen (Environmental Court) is expected to be concluded by mid-2005. The project has no significant environmental impact, complies with the Habitats and Birds Directives and does not have impact on Natura 2000 sites.
The project will be implemented under a number of separate contracts for design, construction and equipment/installation, which will be procured in line with the requirements of Swedish national law and the relevant EU Directives, including publication in the Supplement to the EU Official Journal.
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