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NDP SUPPORT FRAMEWORK LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 95,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovakia : € 95,000,000
Education : € 14,250,000
Water, sewerage : € 30,390,500
Services : € 50,359,500
Signature date(s)
1/04/2004 : € 14,250,000
1/04/2004 : € 30,390,500
1/04/2004 : € 50,359,500
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EUR 95 mio for co-financing projects supported by the EU Funds in Slovakia

Summary sheet

Release date
17 February 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/04/2004
20030464
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NDP Support Framework Loan
Slovak Republic acting through public bodies such as Central Government Agencies, State Owned Enterprises and Local Government Authorities, Municipalities, Associations of Municipalities, and Non-Profit organizations.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 95 million.
About EUR 437 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project aims at co-financing of small and medium-sized investments forming part of the National Development Programme (NDP) and benefiting from EU’s financial intervention under the Community Support Framework (CSF) and Single Programming Document Objective 2 – Bratislava (SPD 2) agreed between the Commission and the Slovak Republic for the period 2004-2006.

The project is expected to assist the Slovak Republic in achieving further socio-economic convergence with the rest of the EU and in strengthening its competitiveness. The Bank’s loan is intended to help the Slovak Authorities meet part of the State’s contribution to approved projects in order to launch the implementation of the National Development Plan in early 2004.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Schemes under this category will be designed in accordance with relevant Slovak and EU environmental regulations including EIAs where appropriate.

Compliant with EU Directives.

Comments

It concerns measures included in the Sector Operational Programmes for Industry and Services, Basic Infrastructure, in particular Environment and Local Infrastructure as well as measures under the SPD 2 for Bratislava.

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EUR 95 mio for co-financing projects supported by the EU Funds in Slovakia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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EUR 95 mio for co-financing projects supported by the EU Funds in Slovakia
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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