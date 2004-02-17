NDP Support Framework Loan

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project aims at co-financing of small and medium-sized investments forming part of the National Development Programme (NDP) and benefiting from EU’s financial intervention under the Community Support Framework (CSF) and Single Programming Document Objective 2 – Bratislava (SPD 2) agreed between the Commission and the Slovak Republic for the period 2004-2006.
The project is expected to assist the Slovak Republic in achieving further socio-economic convergence with the rest of the EU and in strengthening its competitiveness. The Bank’s loan is intended to help the Slovak Authorities meet part of the State’s contribution to approved projects in order to launch the implementation of the National Development Plan in early 2004.
Schemes under this category will be designed in accordance with relevant Slovak and EU environmental regulations including EIAs where appropriate.
Compliant with EU Directives.
It concerns measures included in the Sector Operational Programmes for Industry and Services, Basic Infrastructure, in particular Environment and Local Infrastructure as well as measures under the SPD 2 for Bratislava.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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