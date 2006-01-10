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SOCIETE GENERALE MAURITANIE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 4,210,526.32
Countries
Sector(s)
Mauritania : € 4,210,526.32
Services : € 4,210,526.32
Signature date(s)
17/03/2006 : € 4,210,526.32
Other links
Related press
EIB takes USD 4.2 million participation in Mauritanian Bank

Summary sheet

Release date
10 January 2006
Status
Reference
Under appraisal | 17/03/2006
20030441
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Banque Internationale d’Investissement
Banque Internationale d’Investissement SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to USD 5 million in the form of an equity participation
Not Applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation concerns a newly created bank i.e. Banque Internationale d’Investissement (BII) incorporated in Mauritania in July 2005. BII will seek to develop four segments; namely corporate clients (domestic or international), international organisations, SMEs and selected retail banking clients. The bank’s official operational start-up is foreseen for 16/01/2006.

The entry of a new bank offering modern banking products and technology is expected to contribute to the development of the country’s financial system. Increased competition should push other banks to reform and/or consolidate and encourage the supervisory authorities to strengthen banking regulation. The proposed EIB participation in the capital of BII is anticipated to send a signal attracting more efficiency-enhancing foreign direct investment in the banking sector.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation has no environmental impact.

Not Applicable.

Comments

Financial

Other links
Related press
EIB takes USD 4.2 million participation in Mauritanian Bank

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB takes USD 4.2 million participation in Mauritanian Bank
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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