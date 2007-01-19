Tengelmann Retail Romania

Summary sheet
The project encompasses the construction and operation of approximately 70 hard discount retail outlets in Romania under the "Plus" brandname as well as a regional distribution centre in Cluj.
The project will create significant new direct and indirect employment and will support the ongoing modernisation of the Romanian retail sector, which is lagging behind as compared to other acceding countries in terms of retail modernisation.
The project does not fall under the EC Directive 97/11 on environmental impact assessment. However, Romanian legislation could require environmental impact assessments for the project. During the evaluation process the environmental studies required to obtain the building permits will be analysed.
The promoter is a privately owned entity and not covered by EU procurement directives. The procurement will follow procedures usually applied by the retail industry, which appear suitable for the project.
Wholesale and Retail Trade
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