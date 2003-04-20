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CENTRAL - EAST EGNATIA MOTORWAY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 400,000,000
Transport : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/11/2007 : € 100,000,000
28/07/2005 : € 150,000,000
30/01/2004 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 1.2 billion total EIB lending in Greece in 2003

Summary sheet

Release date
20 November 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/01/2004
20030420
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Central-East Egnatia Motorway

EGNATIA ODOS S.A.
Contact: Mrs Papassiopi

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 400 m.
Estimated at EUR 900 m.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed project consists of the design and construction of three sections of the central-eastern Egnatia road axis (TEN project) concerning in total 158km of motorway constructed as a dual carriageway 24,5m wide with 2 traffic lanes per carriageway, including a considerable amount of tunnels, bridges and interchanges. The project shall link major sections of the Egnatia road axis already financed by the Bank.

The proposed project, forming part of the ongoing implementation of the Egnatia road axis, will link the sections already operating. The completion of the Egnatia road axis shall provide substantial time-savings and greatly assist private and commercial transport in the area of northern Greece and the Balkans and shall connect Turkey to central Europe through a high standard motorway.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank requires of the Promoter to fully comply will all relevant EU legislation in the field of the environment.

The Bank requires of the Promoter to fully comply with the provisions of the relevant EU procurement legislation.

Comments

Regional Development and Infrastructure of European Interest.

Other links
Related press
EUR 1.2 billion total EIB lending in Greece in 2003

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 1.2 billion total EIB lending in Greece in 2003
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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