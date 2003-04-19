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ATLANTIC-PACIFIC CORRIDOR PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Honduras : € 20,000,000
Transport : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/03/2006 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 20 million loan for Atlantic - Pacific Corridor in Honduras

Summary sheet

Release date
1 March 2005
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/03/2006
20030419
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Atlantic-Pacific Corridor Project
The Ministry of Public Works, Transport an Housing - SOPTRAVI, Honduras
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 92 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction and upgrading of the local unpaved gravel road between Villa de San Antonio and Goascorán (Honduras). The road forms part of the so-called Honduran Logistical Corridor, connecting the Pacific coast with the Atlantic coast.

The new road will reduce travel times and vehicle operation costs for transfers between both cities, making it possible for most north-south traffic to avoid passing through the capital Tegucigalpa. Users will also benefit from greater comfort and improved safety standards.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An environmental impact study has been completed recently, identifying possible environmental impacts and mitigation measures. The study will be made available to the Bank during its appraisal.

The Bank has been actively involved in the procurement procedures and has reviewed and commented on all tender documents in order to ensure the application of transparent procedures.

Comments

Infrastructure

Other links
Related press
EUR 20 million loan for Atlantic - Pacific Corridor in Honduras

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 20 million loan for Atlantic - Pacific Corridor in Honduras
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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