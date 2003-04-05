An equivalent project in the EU would fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Directive, requiring a full EIA. A full environmental impact assessment study has been prepared prior to start of works, including public consultation.The line routing avoids heavily populated areas and goes around the cities of Accra and Cape Coast and avoids sensitive areas, where possible. About 300 households will be directly affected by the construction and maintenance of the right of way. The compensation and resettlement action plan provides details for compensation for land use, removal of buildings and losses of crop. Some minor forest reserves will be crossed and agreements for tree harvesting have been reached with the forest services. The competent authority has issued the necessary environmental permit. The environmental impact can be considered acceptable for this kind of project, which through the introduction of high voltage transmission lines will make a significant contribution to reducing electrical losses and thereby limit the need for additional fossil fuel-fired power generation.