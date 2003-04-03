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FLOWSERVE PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 2,100,000
Finland : € 2,100,000
France : € 4,200,000
Spain : € 4,900,000
Austria : € 5,600,000
Italy : € 7,000,000
United Kingdom : € 10,500,000
The Netherlands : € 12,600,000
Germany : € 21,000,000
Industry : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/04/2004 : € 2,100,000
19/04/2004 : € 2,100,000
19/04/2004 : € 4,200,000
19/04/2004 : € 4,900,000
19/04/2004 : € 5,600,000
19/04/2004 : € 7,000,000
19/04/2004 : € 10,500,000
19/04/2004 : € 12,600,000
19/04/2004 : € 21,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
21 November 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/04/2004
20030403
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Research and development of flow management products in EU Member States
Flowserve Corporation, a leading provider of pumps, valves and seals, and related repair and replacement services. Flowserve's products can be found in various process industries including: petroleum refining, oil & gas production, pipeline, chemical, power generation, pulp & paper, mineral & ore processing, water resources, pharmaceuticals and general industrial applications.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the promoter’s investment programme in product research and development over the years 2003-2007. The project mainly comprises the development of innovative applications and a new generation of flow management products with higher efficiency and reliability.

The project will enhance the promoter’s competitiveness, add more flexibility to shift capacity towards areas of growing demand, and increase its productivity in the long-term. The technological innovations resulting from the product research and development will also lead to environmental benefits through improved energy efficiency, lower CO2 emissions and better management of hazardous or toxic products. A substantial part of the project is expected to be located in regional development areas.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will comply with all applicable environmental legislation and regulations.

Procurement regulations do not apply to this private industry project. The promoter carries out competitive enquiries among potential suppliers for goods and services, as is usual in the industry.

Comments

Manufacturing of Pumps, Valves and Seals.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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