FLOWSERVE PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project comprises the promoter’s investment programme in product research and development over the years 2003-2007. The project mainly comprises the development of innovative applications and a new generation of flow management products with higher efficiency and reliability.
The project will enhance the promoter’s competitiveness, add more flexibility to shift capacity towards areas of growing demand, and increase its productivity in the long-term. The technological innovations resulting from the product research and development will also lead to environmental benefits through improved energy efficiency, lower CO2 emissions and better management of hazardous or toxic products. A substantial part of the project is expected to be located in regional development areas.
The project will comply with all applicable environmental legislation and regulations.
Procurement regulations do not apply to this private industry project. The promoter carries out competitive enquiries among potential suppliers for goods and services, as is usual in the industry.
Manufacturing of Pumps, Valves and Seals.
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