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NATIONAL GRID GAS TRANSMISSION II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 557,859,027.52
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 557,859,027.52
Energy : € 557,859,027.52
Signature date(s)
28/02/2007 : € 557,859,027.52
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Milford-Aberdulais - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Felindre Tirley - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Easington-Ganstead - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Pannal-Nether Kellett - EN

Summary sheet

Release date
5 December 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/02/2007
20030400
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
National Grid Gas Transmission II

National Grid Gas plc (NG Gas)
1-3 Strand
LONDON WC2N 5EH
United Kingdom

Attn. Mr. David R. Morgan
Corporate Banking, Treasury

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to GBP 400 million.
Up to GBP 1,010 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of several onshore underground gas transmission pipelines with a total length of 559 km.

New onshore pipeline capacity to transport large additional quantities of gas brought in by import projects under development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Project falls under Annex I of the EIA directive 85/337/EEC and its amendments, requiring environmental impact assessments for all pipeline sections. The environmental approval process is completed for some pipeline sections and ongoing or under preparation for others.

The investments fall under the procurement directive 2004/17/EC.

Comments

Transmission of Natural Gas.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Milford-Aberdulais - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Felindre Tirley - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Easington-Ganstead - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Pannal-Nether Kellett - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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