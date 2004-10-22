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TRAMWAY DE GRENOBLE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/06/2005 : € 30,000,000
2/06/2005 : € 30,000,000
14/06/2005 : € 70,000,000
16/06/2005 : € 70,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
22 October 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/06/2005
20030377
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Grenoble Tramway
Syndicat Mixte des Transports en Commun de l’Agglomération Grenobloise (SMTC Grenoble).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200m
EUR 422.2m
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction of two new lines (C and C’) for Grenoble's tramway network along with the supply of the rolling stock and additional equipment required for their commissioning. The double-track line serving 22 new stations will be 11.7 km long and feature a new depot and various improvements to the urban environment.

The project is the core component of the Urban Transport Plan adopted by SMTC Grenoble in May 2000, the objectives of which are to:

  • enhance the quality of urban life,
  • revitalise the region's economy,
  • improve links between districts while respecting sensitive areas,
  • encourage a switch from car use in the city to less polluting modes of transport.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Overall, the project will have a positive environmental impact.

The project falls under European procurement directive 93/38/EC as amended by directive 98/4/EC. The promoter complies fully with the provisions of this directive.

Comments

Urban transport.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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