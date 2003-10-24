Sunderland Urban Renewal Phase II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Sunderland Housing Group
Contact point: Andrew Taylor, FD,
Emperor House,
2 Emperor Way, Doxford
International Business Park,
Sunderland,Tyne and Wear
SR3 3XR United Kingdom.
Following its purchase of Sunderland City Council’s social housing stock, the Sunderland Housing Group (“SHG”) is to undertake a second phase of its planned improvement programme, as part of the city’s wider urban renewal strategy. The second phase will consist of building 3000 new houses for social rent to replace poor quality stock which is to be demolished.
The objective is to extend SHG’s programme for the renewal of the urban environment in Sunderland by modernising the city’s social housing.
The construction of new properties will lead to improvement in the efficiency of tenants’ energy usage and will significantly enhance the local urban environment. In its appraisal, EIB will review the project’s planning requirements and environmental implications.
Registered Social Landlords are private entities and while SHG therefore does not fall within public sector procurement regulations, it will use open competitive tender for the majority of the works.
Construction/ social housing.
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