Bank of Scotland (Ireland) SME GL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Bank of Scotland (Ireland) on behalf of:
The Governor and Company of the Bank of Scotland.
72-74 Harcourt Street
Dublin 2, Ireland
Contact: John A. Staunton
Tel: +353 1 415 5453, Fax: +353 1 671 7931.
The proposed global loan will be used across sectors in line with the promoter’s diversified and substantial SME portfolio.
The economic benefit of the proposed operation derives from its contribution towards the development of SME's in Ireland and possibly in Northern Ireland. The proposed global loan is intended to increase the productivity and competitive capacity of SME's located in Objective 1 area.
The financial intermediary will undertake to promote compliance of the sub-projects with relevant national and EU law.
EIB procurement guidelines for global loans will be applied.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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