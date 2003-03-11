DONG TYRA-NOGAT PIPELINE (TEN)

Summary sheet
DONG A/S
Agern Allé
2970 Hørsholm
Denmark
Contact Point: Mr Torben Bagger
For this TEN project, DONG and a consortium of A.P. Møller-Mærsk, Shell, and Texaco have agreed to establish a new natural gas transmission pipeline connecting the existing Tyra gas production facilities in the Danish North Sea, located some 230 km off the Danish coast, to the starting point of the existing NOGAT pipeline in the Dutch North Sea, more than 200 km off the Dutch coast. The new pipeline will enable gas exports from Danish gas fields to continental Europe at Den Helder via a new supply route. It will have a length of about 100 km, passing through Danish, German, and Dutch waters.
The project is an Energy-TEN. It develops existing energy networks, contributes meeting the European Community’s natural gas consumption needs, and improves interoperability of gas networks.
The environmental authorities of the three countries involved considered the project to fall under Annex II of Directive 97/11/EC. A full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has not been required due to the project’s low environmental impact. Permits have been granted on the basis of environmental studies considered appropriate by the environmental authorities. None of the project’s components is located within Natura 2000 sites.
The project falls under the Directive 93/38/EC and its amendment 98/4/EC. The promoter has confirmed to comply with respective requirements.
Oil and gas.
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