COMPAGNIE SUCRIERE DU TCHAD

Summary sheet
Modernisation of the sugar complex in Banda (east of Sahr, in southern Chad) and of the Farcha agglomerates factory in N’Djamena.
To increase sugar production from 31 726 tonnes in 2003/04 to 40 080 tonnes in 2007/08.
The project concerns the modernisation of an existing sugar complex. At the Bank's suggestion, the promoter will put in place a system of consistent and progressive environmental management which, combined with the proposed investment in the treatment of liquid effluents and gas emissions, will significantly reduce the facilities' environmental impact compared with the current situation.
Industrial rehabilitation projects have special procurement characteristics given the interest in pursuing existing cooperation with the manufacturers of equipment already installed. Agricultural and irrigation equipment will be purchased following international enquiries undertaken by the group's central purchasing unit, while the promoter itself will carry out the agricultural work (plantation) as it has the skilled labour and equipment for this type of operation. The promoter, which does not own companies that manufacture sugar production equipment, is applying an appropriate procurement policy in line with current practice in the sugar industry.
Agro-industry
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