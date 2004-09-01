TER CHAMPAGNE ARDENNE

Summary sheet
The project relates to part of the railways segment of the contractual plan between the State and the Champagne-Ardenne Region for the period 2000-2006 and centres on the purchase of rolling stock to be deployed on the regional network.
Purchase of 25 high-capacity motor-coach trains for regional rail transport in Champagne-Ardenne.
The purchase of new rolling stock to replace antiquated stock will help to increase the attractiveness of rail in comparison with road travel. Reduced travel by private car will limit pollution caused by such transport (local atmospheric pollution and noise).
The international call for tenders concerning the rolling stock was published in the OJEC of 26/6/2000. It resulted in a contract between SNCF and ANF Industrie (Bombardier Group) in 2001 for up to 500 units in total.
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