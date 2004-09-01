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TER CHAMPAGNE ARDENNE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 50,000,000
Transport : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/09/2004 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 50 million to the Champagne-Ardenne Region for rail upgrading

Summary sheet

Release date
5 October 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/09/2004
20030286
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Champagne-Ardenne Regional Express Transport
Champagne-Ardenne Region (as the authority responsible for organising regional transport) and SNCF (for the supply and operation of rolling stock).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million.
EUR 108 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project relates to part of the railways segment of the contractual plan between the State and the Champagne-Ardenne Region for the period 2000-2006 and centres on the purchase of rolling stock to be deployed on the regional network.

Purchase of 25 high-capacity motor-coach trains for regional rail transport in Champagne-Ardenne.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The purchase of new rolling stock to replace antiquated stock will help to increase the attractiveness of rail in comparison with road travel. Reduced travel by private car will limit pollution caused by such transport (local atmospheric pollution and noise).

The international call for tenders concerning the rolling stock was published in the OJEC of 26/6/2000. It resulted in a contract between SNCF and ANF Industrie (Bombardier Group) in 2001 for up to 500 units in total.

Other links
Related press
EUR 50 million to the Champagne-Ardenne Region for rail upgrading

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 50 million to the Champagne-Ardenne Region for rail upgrading
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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