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C & S FUNDS FRAMEWORK FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lithuania : € 60,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
8/12/2003 : € 60,000,000
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EUR 60 mio for a Cohesion and Structural Funds Framework Facility to Lithuania

Summary sheet

Release date
19 December 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/12/2003
20030279
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Cohesion and Structural Funds Framework Facility
Republic of Lithuania
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Equivalent to LTL 200 million (Around EUR 70 million).
n/a
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Co-financing of investments supported under the Structural and Cohesion Funds.

Complementing European Union’s grant support under the Cohesion and Structural Funds to accelerate the implementation of the CSF and Cohesion fund strategies.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Schemes will be designed in accordance with relevant Lithuanian and EU environmental regulations including Environment Impact Assessments where appropriate.

Compliant with EU Directives.

Comments

Multi sector, including Transport / Human Capital / Competitiveness / Environment / Energy.

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EUR 60 mio for a Cohesion and Structural Funds Framework Facility to Lithuania

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 60 mio for a Cohesion and Structural Funds Framework Facility to Lithuania
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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