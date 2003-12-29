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ATHENS CONCERT HALL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 150,000,000
Services : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/12/2003 : € 150,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
17 February 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/12/2003
20030259
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Athens Concert Hall project

Athens Concert Hall Organisation (OMMA)
Contact: Mr Manolopoulos

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 150 m.
Estimated at EUR 300 m.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed project consists of the study, design, construction and equipping of a number of multi-purpose halls with associated service spaces, a banqueting hall with associated service and foyer spaces, a Music Library, congress and commercial facilities, underground parking as well as appropriate technical, sound and light equipment for venues of such nature. Adaptations and additions to the current building are also included in the project to ensure its integration to the new construction. The project includes an underground link with the near-by Metro station thus ensuring safe access to the public transport network.

The Athens Concert Hall is a modern cultural and educational point of reference to the Athens metropolitan area. The extension of the current Concert Hall by the project under consideration will offer a unique asset in line with metropolitan Athens’ rich cultural heritage. The project also includes the underground link of the Athens Concert Hall with the nearby station of the Athens Metro, which in essence will lead to substantial time savings for visitors and spectators and significantly reduce the use of private car/taxi alternatives which continuously contributes to major traffic problems in the area.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank requires of the Promoter to fully comply will all relevant EU legislation in the field of the environment.

The Bank requires of the Promoter to fully comply with the provisions of the relevant EU procurement legislation.

Comments

Regional Development and improvement of the Urban Environment and Human Capital.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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