Summary sheet
Athens Concert Hall Organisation (OMMA)
Contact: Mr Manolopoulos
The proposed project consists of the study, design, construction and equipping of a number of multi-purpose halls with associated service spaces, a banqueting hall with associated service and foyer spaces, a Music Library, congress and commercial facilities, underground parking as well as appropriate technical, sound and light equipment for venues of such nature. Adaptations and additions to the current building are also included in the project to ensure its integration to the new construction. The project includes an underground link with the near-by Metro station thus ensuring safe access to the public transport network.
The Athens Concert Hall is a modern cultural and educational point of reference to the Athens metropolitan area. The extension of the current Concert Hall by the project under consideration will offer a unique asset in line with metropolitan Athens’ rich cultural heritage. The project also includes the underground link of the Athens Concert Hall with the nearby station of the Athens Metro, which in essence will lead to substantial time savings for visitors and spectators and significantly reduce the use of private car/taxi alternatives which continuously contributes to major traffic problems in the area.
The Bank requires of the Promoter to fully comply will all relevant EU legislation in the field of the environment.
The Bank requires of the Promoter to fully comply with the provisions of the relevant EU procurement legislation.
Regional Development and improvement of the Urban Environment and Human Capital.
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