Sagunto LNG Plant - AFI

Summary sheet
The project consists of the design, construction, commissioning and operation of a LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) import terminal in the extension of the Mediterranean industrial port of Sagunto some 18 km north of Valencia.
The project will contribute to meeting gas demand growth and diversifying gas imports to the Iberian Peninsula. The LNG terminal will receive LNG shipments and deliver natural gas to the regional/national gas transmission grids.
The project is classified under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (85/337/EEC as amended by 97/11/EC), and also under the Seveso II directive (EC 96/082) on the prevention of major accidents for projects involving dangerous substances. The promoter has carried out a fully-fledged EIA including public consultation, and obtained the formal approval from the Ministry of Environment in November 2002 (“Declaración de Impacto Ambiental”).
In accordance with Directive 93/38/EC, the promoter has advertised for the main turnkey project's construction contract in the EC Official Journal.
LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.